Bronoske bill would help reserve members of Space Force – The Suburban Times

Washington State House Democrats announcement.

OLYMPIA—A proposed law by Rep. Dan Bronoske (D-Lakewood) will help future reserve members of Space Force serve their country without using personal vacation days or time off without pay.

“This is a question of fairness for everyone who serves in the reserves,” Bronoske said. “The Space Force is a new branch of the military, so we need to change our state laws to make sure they will have access to the same paid time off as members of other reserves.”

Bronoske is a professional firefighter and EMT who served six years with the Washington Army National Guard. He was recently appointed to the Joint Committee on Veterans’ and Military Affairs, which discussed his proposed legislation at their Dec. 9 meeting.

His legislation would ensure access to 21 days of paid military leave to Space Force reserve members who work for the state of Washington, cities, counties, and other local governments.

“I know the time and dedication it takes to put on the uniform and serve,” Bronoske said. “I’ll keep listening to military families and veterans and working with lawmakers from both parties on how to improve our state laws to better support our brothers and sisters in all the branches of the military.”