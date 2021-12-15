Exercise Your “Right to Pursue Happiness” – Learn How to Square Dance in January – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers.

If you are looking for something to do as a couple (or an unattached single) in order to re-ignite your social life, consider Square Dancing. It will revitalize your Pursuit of Happiness and put Fun back in your step! Today’s square dancing is much different than what you may have experienced in grammar school or in a high school physical education class.

Square dance music covers all genres (pop, classical, rock-n-roll, even rap) in addition to “country” these days.

Western attire is an option, not a requirement.

Three square dance clubs are coordinating efforts that allow Pierce County area residents to choose any of 3 “different-but-equal” weekly lessons series that best-fit their schedule. Here are the start dates, times & locations:

Sundays, January 9, 2022 4:30-6:30pm

Collins Grange (SE of Tacoma – Summit area)

3404 120th St E, Tacoma WA 98446

Tuesdays, January 11, 2022 7:00-9:00pm

Buckley Community Hall

127 N River Ave, Buckley WA 98321

Thursdays, January 13, 2022 6:30-8:30pm

Sumner VFW Hall

1705 Willow St., Sumner WA 98390

General Information about these lessons:

This lesson-set will run for 12-14 consecutive weeks.

The cost per session is $5 per person.

Casual attire – wear comfortable shoes.

Students are not required to join to take lessons.

The lessons each week are identical for all three locations—“mix and match” as it suits you.

Square Dancing has been Washington State’s Official Dance for decades. You will be up and dancing in the first 30 minutes of Lesson #1.

You will quickly discover that square dancing is:

Fun…lots of smiles and laughter.

Healthy…both physically and mentally.

Friendly…people of all ages participate.

Easy on the pocket-book…less than “movie night”.

We could go on, but you get the idea.

All three clubs are member clubs within Rainier Council (one of 11 councils in the Square and Round Dance Federation of Washington State). For more information visit the council’s website: www.squaredance-rainier.org/classes/ …or select the Events tab from the Suburban Times’ menu for details on the dates listed above.