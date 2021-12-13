 Puyallup’s N Meridian Night Closure December 13-17 – The Suburban Times

Puyallup’s N Meridian Night Closure December 13-17

City of Puyallup announcement.

Please be advised that N Meridian will be closed for night work starting December 13 through 17, 2021. From 5 pm to 5 am, both lanes of N Meridian between W Stewart and W Main will be closed. BNSF will be repairing sections of the rail crossing. Work is expected to be completed by 5 am on Friday, December 17.

Drivers, please use alternate routes and expect longer than normal commute times through downtown. Please consult our Detour Route Map attached here and online here cityofpuyallup.org/eocdashboard. We appreciate your patience while BNSF makes critical safety improvements to the rail crossing on Meridian.

