Should Lakewood United Continue? – The Suburban Times

Lakewood United announcement.

Lakewood United will host a Board Meeting on December 14, 2021 (5 pm) at the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce (6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW, Lakewood, WA 98499).

The main topic will be if Lakewood United should continue. Lakewood United has played a very important part in the fabric of Lakewood for over 50 years.

This meeting will also be on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. Also, if you prefer you can voice your opinions to LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Things to think about:

Should Lakewood continue or not?

Are you willing to step up and serve on the board or join a committee?

We need people to help like a Secretary, Treasure, a Sargent of Arms, Set up equipment, and more.

Let the board know your feelings.

In person meeting Covid rules:

Face mask required

Fully Covid Vaccination required

If you wish to attend via Zoom email LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to request to be on the zoom guess list.

In any case, have a great and healthy Christmas Season!!