Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Dec. 13 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Dec. 13

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m. It will be live-streamed on Zoom.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.

