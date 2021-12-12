 Can You Identify This Piece of Art? – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Can You Identify This Piece of Art?

· Leave a Comment ·

City of University Place announcement.

A piece of artwork found in a storage area has the U.P. Historical Society asking for your help in identifying its origins!

Hopefully, sharing these images will spark someone’s memory or perhaps lead to a clue that might put the Society on the right path to finding out from where it came.

The artwork is a school painting of Curtis on canvas cloth, more than four feet tall, painted in 1992. The artists’ names are listed, as seen in the photo.

If you have any information whatsoever, please call Frank at 253.301.8578.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *