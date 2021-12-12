Can You Identify This Piece of Art? – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

A piece of artwork found in a storage area has the U.P. Historical Society asking for your help in identifying its origins!

Hopefully, sharing these images will spark someone’s memory or perhaps lead to a clue that might put the Society on the right path to finding out from where it came.

The artwork is a school painting of Curtis on canvas cloth, more than four feet tall, painted in 1992. The artists’ names are listed, as seen in the photo.

If you have any information whatsoever, please call Frank at 253.301.8578.