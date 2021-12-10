Letter: Locked Out – The Suburban Times

No in-person attendance will be allowed at the Dec.13, 6 p.m. public meeting of the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors.
No reason is given for excluding the public in the announcement on the CPSD webpage.
Why “remote access only” introduces the momentous events of the evening – which include the swearing in of new board members, and the last opportunity to publicly in-person present comments on what has become a controversial proposal to eliminate the long-standing name and mascot of Clover Park High School – is unknown.
And perhaps illegal.
The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington State School Directors Association, and the Washington Legislature have been contacted.
How this decision came about, by whom this decision was made, whether the school board was involved or whether this was a unilateral decision – which would be in conflict with both the Policies of the School Board and the Revised Code of Washington – are questions deserving of answers by our elected representatives.
If the decision were to exclude the public for whatever reason from in-person attendance at a public meeting of the school board, CPSD Policy 1430 applies: “The board as a whole shall have the final decision in determining the appropriateness of all such rulings by the presiding officer.”
Did “the board as a whole” have the final decision?
Is it “aiding in the people’s business” to lock the doors preventing the public from attending the public meeting of a regularly scheduled public school board meeting?
RCW 42.30.010 declares the Open Public Meeting Act’s purpose in a strongly worded statement: “The legislature finds and declares that all public commissions, boards, councils, committees, subcommittees, departments, divisions, offices, and all other public agencies of this state and subdivisions thereof exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business.”
But on Dec.13 the doors will be locked.
And you, the taxpaying, voting public, will not be allowed admittance.
For some reason not yet made public.
Contact information for your school board elected representatives:
jschafer@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, apearson@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, aveliz@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, cjacobs@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, wagemanp@cloverpark.k12.wa.us
CPSD Policy 1430: eConvene Website (eduportal.com)
Comments
DAVID G ANDERSON says
The first plank on my platform for which I campaigned and a promise I intend to keep is the ‘A’ of what I called the A, B, C’s. The A stands for I will Advocate for listening sessions between school board directors and the parents, and teachers, of our school district.
As opposed to people coming to school board meetings and being able to speak only 3 minutes per month, the school board should be taking their ‘show on the road.’
Some excerpts from the Nov.19, 2021 article by Matt Zalaznick as found in DistrictAdministration.com:
“Administrators can host public forums and set a process for a respectful, evidence-based exchange of ideas.
“Superintendents and their administration teams should hold more town hall-style meetings to allow the public to speak out on contentious issues. Such gatherings would be a better forum than school board meetings.
“Superintendents and their teams should try to capitalize on this renewed interest in schools.
“Public schools are supposed to be sites where democracy is practiced and young people are learning democracy.
“District leaders need to support and encourage public engagement rather than see it as something to withdraw from – withdrawal is a losing strategy.”
Jeff Brown says
Having the new board with David Anderson installed cannot cone soon enough. We need the board to come out of the shadows of the District’s leadership shadow and welcome every parent in the light of human to human, voice to voice, face to face and heart to heart communication. All real and pertinent issues will flow from there. Thank you to David Anderson for carrying the light towards the future of our kids.