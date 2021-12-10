Letter: Locked Out – The Suburban Times

No in-person attendance will be allowed at the Dec.13, 6 p.m. public meeting of the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors.

No reason is given for excluding the public in the announcement on the CPSD webpage.

Why “remote access only” introduces the momentous events of the evening – which include the swearing in of new board members, and the last opportunity to publicly in-person present comments on what has become a controversial proposal to eliminate the long-standing name and mascot of Clover Park High School – is unknown.

And perhaps illegal.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, Washington State School Directors Association, and the Washington Legislature have been contacted.

How this decision came about, by whom this decision was made, whether the school board was involved or whether this was a unilateral decision – which would be in conflict with both the Policies of the School Board and the Revised Code of Washington – are questions deserving of answers by our elected representatives.

If the decision were to exclude the public for whatever reason from in-person attendance at a public meeting of the school board, CPSD Policy 1430 applies: “The board as a whole shall have the final decision in determining the appropriateness of all such rulings by the presiding officer.”

Did “the board as a whole” have the final decision?

Is it “aiding in the people’s business” to lock the doors preventing the public from attending the public meeting of a regularly scheduled public school board meeting?

RCW 42.30.010 declares the Open Public Meeting Act’s purpose in a strongly worded statement: “The legislature finds and declares that all public commissions, boards, councils, committees, subcommittees, departments, divisions, offices, and all other public agencies of this state and subdivisions thereof exist to aid in the conduct of the people’s business.”

But on Dec.13 the doors will be locked.

And you, the taxpaying, voting public, will not be allowed admittance.

For some reason not yet made public.

Contact information for your school board elected representatives:

jschafer@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, apearson@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, aveliz@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, cjacobs@cloverpark.k12.wa.us, wagemanp@cloverpark.k12.wa.us

CPSD Policy 1430: eConvene Website (eduportal.com)