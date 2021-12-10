Letter: CPSD… “Leadership That Listens”? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

I saw signs all over Lakewood a month or so ago about “Leadership That Listens.” However, my experience has been quite the opposite and the recent mascot change at Clover Park High School is the latest example of how leadership does NOT listen.

If leadership was listening, they would not have waited until the last possible minute to notify the Lakewood community about this issue. House Bill 1356 was aproved last spring and the Puyallup Tribe shared their response in July. Why has the District not had the community involed since then? I find it very odd that the District waited to release this information until after the Nov. Board meeting and only wants public input via an online survey so the decision can be finalized before the Dec. Board meeting public comment session.

I personally left two voicemails for Kevin Ikeda, the District staff member in charge of this change, and have yet to receive a call back. I also reached out to the Puyallup Tribe and got several email responses. In the last the Puyallup Tribe staff stated other than their July response to HB 1356 they “The Tribe works with 12 local school district and simply cannot be immediately involved in all of their respective processes” which makes me question if their was any direct contact with regard to the Warrior mascot change.

As I noted above, this is NOT leadership that listens and I strongly believe it is leadership that already made a decision. They are only providing “lip service” as I read another Suburban Times reader mention in his comments on this topic.

I, for one, am glad there will some change on the Board come January and believe there needs to be more. Some board members have been seated too long to still hear.