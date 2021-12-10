Holly, jolly – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement.

One of the old classic holiday songs made memorable by Andy Williams describes this month as “the most wonderful time of the year.” (If you have no idea who Andy Williams is, you can Google him!)

And, it is a wonderful time of the year, thanks to our hard-working Parks department. With delightful activities like the beloved Fantasy Lights or the new Ice Lights at Sprinker, there’s something for everyone who wants to get out of their house and enjoy some wonderful moments with family and friends.

Fantasy Lights at Spanaway Park is the largest holiday drive-through display in the Northwest, featuring nearly 300 elaborate displays and thousands of sparkling lights. The beautiful two-mile drive along Spanaway Lake has become a memorable tradition for the entire family. Be sure to get your tickets, soon!

During the month of December Sprinker Ice Arena has been transformed with 35,000 lights creating a winter wonderland for skaters of all ages. Known as Ice Lights, the skating sessions feature festive music and other special surprises.

Of course, at Sprinker you can still enjoy my personal favorite – ice bumper cars!

If ice isn’t your thing, you can have fun outdoors during the day at one of the two upcoming Saturdays at the new Elf Hunts! Whether Ashford County Park on December 11 or Chambers Bay on December 18, sip a cup of hot chocolate and munch on freshly popped popcorn as you and the little people in your life search for elusive elves located in the parks!

Details are at: www.piercecountywa.gov/7427/Elf-Hunts

This week I had the chance to enjoy what has become a fun tradition in our family – the County-City Building tree lighting. With the help of my granddaughters, Blair and Lucy, we turned on the lights on the beautiful, flocked tree on the first floor. Baby Maggie even joined in on the fun.

I hope you enjoy some holiday cheer in the days ahead!

Have a great weekend.