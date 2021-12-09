City Council Confirms Appointment of Avery Moore as Tacoma’s Next Police Chief – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Tonight, the City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Avery Moore as Tacoma’s next Police Chief. Chief Moore will be responsible for the oversight and administrative management of the Tacoma Police Department’s daily operations, and for achieving the department’s mission, vision and strategic objectives in alignment with the vision, goals and priorities of the City Council and the community. He is projected to begin serving in his new role in mid-January.

“I am honored to be confirmed by the City Council for this position,” said Chief Moore. “We have an opportunity today to build on prior successes, while reimagining and reinvigorating the Tacoma Police Department in an ever-evolving public safety landscape. I am confident that, in partnership with our community, the Tacoma Police Department can become a model of public safety excellence based on fairness for all.”

“Public safety continues to be a top priority for the City of Tacoma. I want to share my appreciation for our community who took the time to engage with us during these historic times,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “I want to thank Interim Chief Mike Ake for his 32+ years of faithful service to Tacoma, and for his leadership throughout the last year. As we look ahead, we know that Chief Moore will be stepping into a very prominent leadership role and guiding the Tacoma Police Department through a time punctuated by local and national conversations demanding transformative change. I am excited about the depth and breadth of experience that Chief Moore brings to Tacoma.”

“We are at a critical juncture in the transformation of policing and the definition of public safety for Tacoma,” said City Manager Pauli. “I am deeply grateful for the efforts of the Tacoma Police Department and Interim Chief Ake over the past year, and I am confident that Chief Moore will be actively connected to our community-led process and lead the Tacoma Police Department to its highest potential.”

“The Tacoma Police Department remains committed to realizing our community’s long-term vision for public safety, defined through community-led antiracist transformation efforts,” said Interim Chief Ake, who plans to retire in January of the new year to continue his community service in the Washington Army National Guard. “I welcome Chief Moore to Tacoma, and will work to ensure a smooth transition for the Tacoma Police Department and our community.”

Chief Moore previously served the Dallas Police Department as the Assistant Chief of Police for the Investigations Bureau. His career at the Dallas Police Department began at the rank of police officer and he has held many progressively responsible leadership positions since, including Assistant Chief of Police, Investigations and Tactical; Deputy Chief of Police; East Patrol Bureau Commander; Northeast Patrol Division Commander; Major of Police, Northeast Patrol Division; Lieutenant of Police; Sergeant of Police; and Senior Corporal of Police. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix at Dallas and a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Cameron University in Lawton, Oklahoma.