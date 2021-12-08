What’s UP with Biz: Holiday CheerUP! Returns to the Village at Chambers Bay – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Celebrate the holidays in U.P. once again this year when businesses from the Village at Chambers Bay, as well as several from Green Firs, host this year’s Holiday CheerUP festivities from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 in and around Market Place in the Village at Chambers Bay.

There will be special holiday displays in front of Village businesses that people can enjoy as they drive by while staying safe in their own cars. Santa and his elves will be on hand, there will be holiday music and festive characters and City Council members will hand out goodies from the atrium at City Hall.

Please show your support for our local businesses who have endured throughout the pandemic and add to the festivities by decorating your own vehicle with a holiday theme. Those who attend are also encouraged to bring a toy for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. This is also a chance to admire the University Place Christmas tree.

Again this year, the City Council members held a safe, virtual lighting of the tree but you can watch it here to get in the holiday spirit and then visit the Village at Chambers Bay for a free, family-friendly holiday outing!