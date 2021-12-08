Alumni and Community Invited to Provide Input on the New Clover Park High School Mascot Name – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park High School is changing its current school mascot and, with student input, has identified four potential options for staff, student, family, alumni and community input. These potential mascot names reflect the school’s Clover Creed values of community, perseverance, honor and scholarship:

Dragons

Grizzlies

Mustangs

Timberwolves

Review the options and provide your input by completing the following survey by Tuesday, Dec. 13:

English – Clover Park High School Mascot Survey

Espanol – Clover Park High School Mascot Name Survey

The school will review input received from students, staff, families, alumni and community before a final selection is made in mid-December. While the mascot may change, the school culture and community will not.

“This change provides us with an important opportunity for our school to create a new mascot that positively reflects our CPHS values, creed and culture,” said Clover Park High School Principal Tim Stults.

This mascot change aligns with recent legislation prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols or images as public school names, mascots, logos or team names. As part of this process, the school district consulted with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Puyallup Tribe, as well as gathered input from Native American staff, families and students.

“We recognize that many Clover Park High School alumni are proud of their high school and associate their school mascot with school pride; however, based on SHB 1356, it is clear that the school’s current mascot must change,”

Superintendent Ron Banner said. “Together we can build a new legacy of school pride unifying alumni and current CPHS students, staff and families.”

The school will immediately begin using its new mascot name while it replaces imagery, equipment, uniforms, signage and materials this school year.

Please contact the Community Relations department at 253-583-5040 if you need assistance completing the survey.