On-site COVID-19 testing available now at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom – The Suburban Times

Thanks to a new partnership with public health service startup Curative, Pierce College Fort Steilacoom students, employees, and community members can access COVID-19 testing on campus at no out-of-pocket cost. Curative will offer up to 140 PCR COVID-19 tests per day. The site is at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, located at 9401 Farwest Dr. SW and will be open to the general public.

“Curative is proud to partner with Pierce College and be a crucial resource for the community during this pandemic,” said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. “Curative’s goal is to make testing more accessible with our easy COVID-19 testing site. We offer a simple testing option with results delivered directly 1-2 days upon receipt at our labs and at no out-of-pocket cost to patients.”

Curative offers shallow nasal PCR testing for COVID-19. Once the patient completes the test, the patient seals their test within a secure container and returns it to be processed in the lab. The sample collection process can be viewed here.

“We’re happy to provide a convenient location for students, employees, and the general public to get tested as we all work together to end this pandemic,” said Pierce College Fort Steilacoom President Julie White, Ph.D. “We’re proud to collaborate with Curative to increase accessibility to COVID-19 testing in our community.”

On-site registration testing is available. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are available at curative.com as well as additional information on all of Curative’s offerings, including other testing sites in Washington and nationwide.