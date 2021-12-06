Statewide Flag Lowering for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – The Suburban Times

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff Tuesday, December 7, 2021 , for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.