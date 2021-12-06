 Statewide Flag Lowering for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day – The Suburban Times

Statewide Flag Lowering for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff Tuesday, December 7, 2021, for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was created by Congress in 1994 in honor of those Americans killed or injured as a result of the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

