Nobles selected Maternal and Child Health Fellow – The Suburban Times

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

State Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) has been selected as a 2022 NCSL Maternal and Child Health Fellow in a program designed to support legislators who are experienced or emerging leaders in maternal and child health.

“I look forward to joining this program in hopes of re-examining health care models to find how we can improve our health care systems to better serve historically disenfranchised communities,” said Nobles. “Approximately 700 women die annually in the United States as a result of pregnancy or complications during pregnancy. By investing in healthy children and families, we strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs.”

The program goals include:

Building knowledge about new research and policy.

Exchanging ideas and solutions related to maternal and child health.

Connecting with leading researchers and policy experts as well as other legislative leaders.

Maternal and child health programs focus on health issues such as access to recommended prenatal and child care, prevention of infant and maternal mortality, mental health of maternal and child, newborn screening, child immunizations, child nutrition, and services for children with special health care needs.