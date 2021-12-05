Lakewood Accepting Applications for Qualified Uses of ARPA Funds – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications from organizations to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to address economic effects of the pandemic. The first round of applications opened Dec. 1, 2021 and closes Jan. 15, 2022. If more funding is available, another round of applications will open.

The City will host a Zoom webinar on Monday, Dec. 6th to invite questions about ARPA funds. A recording will be posted to the City website and YouTube channel afterward.

Zoom Webinar: ARPA Applicant Q&A Session Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Dial-In Number: 1 (253) 215-8782 Webinar ID: 857 8861 7407



Potential recipients of ARPA funds must use ARPA funds in a manner consistent with Treasury guidance. Funds are to be spent within four general categories:

Support Public Health Expenditures

Premium Pay for Essential Workers

Replace Lost Public Sector Revenue

Necessary Investments in Water, Sewer, or Broadband Infrastructure

The City intends to prioritize programs that assist residents living in Qualified Census Tracts. ARPA favors expenditures that address the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on low-income communities, populations, and households. Lakewood’s Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) include:

718.05 – Lakeview

718.06 – Springbrook

718.08 – Monta Vista

720.00 – Tillicum and Woodbrook

Map of Qualified Census Tracts in and near Lakewood, Washington



Applicants should carefully read ARPA eligibility requirements before applying for funds.

The City of Lakewood will receive a total of $13,766,236 from the federal government in ARPA funds. The City of Lakewood engaged the community earlier in 2021 to identify needs and potential uses of funds. The Lakewood City Council adopted Ordinance 759 in September, which established an outline of how ARPA funds may be used.

Policies within the ordinance included the provision of COVID-19 relief navigation services to residents and businesses and support to Lakewood’s “hardest-hit communities”, as defined by Treasury guidance.

Uses to date of ARPA funds by the City of Lakewood include participation in the purchase of a hotel for conversion to emergency shelter, the purchase of body cameras for Lakewood police officers, and an allocation for human services spending.

For more information about the Lakewood ARPA program, please contact:

Tiffany Speir

ARPA Program Manager

TSpeir@cityoflakewood.us

Ted Thelin

ARPA Program Coordinator

TThelin@cityoflakewood.us