 Lakewood Accepting Applications for Qualified Uses of ARPA Funds – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Accepting Applications for Qualified Uses of ARPA Funds

· Leave a Comment ·

The City of Lakewood is accepting applications from organizations to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to address economic effects of the pandemic. The first round of applications opened Dec. 1, 2021 and closes Jan. 15, 2022. If more funding is available, another round of applications will open.

The City will host a Zoom webinar on Monday, Dec. 6th to invite questions about ARPA funds. A recording will be posted to the City website and YouTube channel afterward.

Potential recipients of ARPA funds must use ARPA funds in a manner consistent with Treasury guidance. Funds are to be spent within four general categories:

  • Support Public Health Expenditures
  • Premium Pay for Essential Workers
  • Replace Lost Public Sector Revenue
  • Necessary Investments in Water, Sewer, or Broadband Infrastructure

The City intends to prioritize programs that assist residents living in Qualified Census Tracts. ARPA favors expenditures that address the pandemic’s disproportionate effect on low-income communities, populations, and households. Lakewood’s Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs) include:

  • 718.05 – Lakeview
  • 718.06 – Springbrook
  • 718.08 – Monta Vista
  • 720.00 – Tillicum and Woodbrook
Map of Qualified Census Tracts in and near Lakewood, Washington

Applicants should carefully read ARPA eligibility requirements before applying for funds.

The City of Lakewood will receive a total of $13,766,236 from the federal government in ARPA funds. The City of Lakewood engaged the community earlier in 2021 to identify needs and potential uses of funds. The Lakewood City Council adopted Ordinance 759 in September, which established an outline of how ARPA funds may be used.

Policies within the ordinance included the provision of COVID-19 relief navigation services to residents and businesses and support to Lakewood’s “hardest-hit communities”, as defined by Treasury guidance.

Uses to date of ARPA funds by the City of Lakewood include participation in the purchase of a hotel for conversion to emergency shelter, the purchase of body cameras for Lakewood police officers, and an allocation for human services spending.

For more information about the Lakewood ARPA program, please contact:

Tiffany Speir

ARPA Program Manager
TSpeir@cityoflakewood.us

Ted Thelin

ARPA Program Coordinator
TThelin@cityoflakewood.us

ADDITIONAL LINKS
ARPA Information, City of Lakewood
ARPA Eligibility, City of Lakewood
Apply for ARPA Funding, City of Lakewood
Map of Washington Qualified Census Tracts
Lakewood City Council Ordinance 759

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *