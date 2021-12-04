 Nobles named Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow – The Suburban Times

Nobles named Hunt-Kean Leadership Fellow

Washington State Senate Democrats announcement.

State Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest) was named one of 27 elected officials around the country in the newest cohort of the Hunt-Kean Leadership fellows program. The program vision is to help political leaders develop, improve and reform a vision for educational improvement by partnering with experts and connecting with bipartisan elected officials around the country.

“As vice-chair on both the Senate Early Learning & K-12 and the College & Workforce Development committees, I continue focus strongly on education,” said Nobles. “The pandemic has highlighted where our students, families and communities need the most support. I look forward to engaging in discussion and learning from leaders around the state so that we here in Washington can push for policy that will help those that need it most.”

The cohort will meet in December in Washington D.C. to engage in fellowship and learning around early childhood and K-12 student learning policies. For the full press release from the Hunt institute, click here.

