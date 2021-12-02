Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed December 1 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.
On Dec. 1, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Nov. 8-21 is 303.5. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 7.2 per 100,000.
Today, we confirmed 249 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:
- A woman in her 70s from Graham.
- A woman in her 80s from South Pierce County.
- A man in his 30s from Puyallup.
- A woman in her 80s from Puyallup.
- A man in his 30s from Tacoma.
Our totals are 97,092 cases (PCR = 86,417 antigen = 10,675) and 936 deaths.
