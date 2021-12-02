A Winter Message from the Lakewood City Council – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

This year concludes a quarter-century of shared history. Progress has defined the 25 years that have passed since Lakewood’s incorporation in 1996. We made significant progress together in 2021, despite its challenges.

This last year saw a continued emphasis on infrastructure improvements with investments focused on improving roads, adding more sidewalks, and installing streetlights as well as expanding sewer service in Tillicum.

Public safety continues to be a key priority. Your police department continues to reduce crime and has demonstrated transparency by installing vehicle cameras in every patrol vehicle and body cameras on each patrol officer beginning in early 2022.

Lakewood is famous for its parks. The city built upon that legacy this year with substantial improvements at Harry Todd Park and Fort Steilacoom Park, including opening the new All-Abilities Playground. Looking ahead to 2022, we plan to expand Wards Lake Park, improve accessibility at American Lake Park, expand Springbrook Park, and bring turf infields to Fort Steilacoom Park.

A crowning promise of incorporation was responsiveness. You want a government that listens and responds to problems with solutions, not excuses.

As the pandemic drags on, so do its health and economic effects. Homelessness continues to be a challenge locally as well as nationally. Housing is becoming more and more expensive. The consequences of climate change are increasingly apparent.

On each of these issues, your city is listening and taking action. By contributing to the purchase of a local hotel for shelter space, revising our tree regulations, and adopting the Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan to ensure transit-friendly growth, your city council continues to take steady, meaningful steps to address these issues.

We don’t do this work alone. We are simply your representatives. Your voice matters and is welcome in these decisions. Weigh in on the new ISSUES section of the city’s website. Write, call and continue to come to City Council meetings.

As the holidays approach, it’s an opportunity to take stock. We are grateful for the diverse and vibrant community that we share.

We are grateful that life is moving toward a new normal. We continue to reimagine community events so we can celebrate together safely. Fun activities like the 25th Anniversary Celebration, the Farmer’s Market, and Truck & Tractor Day returned this year. The Lakewood Senior Activity Center will reopen in the near future.

Finally, we are grateful for the last 25 years. Lakewood’s incorporation and your vision have been a success. Our goal is to continue to build on that foundation, and we are grateful for your partnership in that effort.

Happy Holidays, Lakewood.