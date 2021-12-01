Strong partnership brings workforce services to young adults in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

WorkForce Central announcement.

Tacoma, WA – Four Pierce County organizations are amplifying vital workforce services to young adults throughout the county.

The partner organizations, Palmer Scholars, Korean Women’s Association, Northwest Education Access, and Equus Workforce Solutions, all have a long history of providing exceptional services to the Pierce County Community. This year, they are coming together through funding from WorkForce Central to provide their young adult services in partnership with the WorkSource Pierce System.

“We recognize that young adults cannot succeed in the classroom or in the workplace if they do not have their basic needs met at home,” said Jonathan Jackson, Executive Director at Palmer Scholars. “Our holistic approach provides support in most all areas of life so students can overcome financial, cultural, and social barriers in the pursuit of education or a career.”

A priority in determining this group of providers for WorkForce Central was a strong commitment to equity and reducing systemic barriers to employment. Each of these organizations plays a unique and critical role in that work for young people.

“Our program focuses on increasing access and opportunities for employment, education, and training to young adults living in poverty,” said Suzanne Pak, Director of Community and Behavioral Health at Korean Women’s Association. “Through partnerships with MultiCultural Child and Family Hope Center and Answers Counseling, KWA provides culturally responsive and multi-lingual services for young adults who may be pregnant or parenting, in a foster program, experiencing homelessness or disabilities, or otherwise disconnected from school and employment.”

Through the WorkSource Pierce system, these four organizations offer services to young adults, ages 16-24, who are facing barriers to employment, training, and education. Available services include job search assistance, resume and interview preparation, career coaching, mentoring, tutoring, post-high school planning, connection to paid work experience opportunities, pre-apprenticeship training, and supportive services that remove barriers to access. These programs are designed to build life skills and provide wraparound support to ensure a successful start to a career for young people in Pierce County.

“WorkForce Central is thrilled to be partnering with these four organizations to bring workforce services to young adults in Pierce County.,” said Katie Condit, CEO at WorkForce Central. “Strategies that center the lived experiences of young people are core to this collaborative. That focus is the driver for a thriving future workforce.”

For more information about this partnership and how to access services, visit the WorkForce Central website.