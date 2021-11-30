CPSD Hosts Washington State Representatives Leavitt and Bronoske for Facility Tour – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park School District welcomed Washington state 28th district representatives Mari Leavitt and Dan Bronoske for a tour of two of the district’s schools on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Leavitt and Bronoske joined district administrators and staff members from the Washington Association of Maintenance and Operations Administrators to get an up-close look at Clover Park High School (CPHS) and Lakeview Hope Academy.

The tour was an opportunity for the district to highlight future and past capital project needs. CPHS showcased a school in need of a total renovation through a future capital bond, while Lakeview highlighted a school that received substantial updates due to funding from a previous bond measure.

Clover Park High School Principal Tim Stults (left) discusses his school’s renovation needs with Washington state representatives Mari Leavitt (middle) and Dan Bronoske (right).

The district last passed a voter-approved capital bond measure more than 10 years ago, in 2010. The district maintains two million square feet of facility space and eight schools are in need of renovation. Those eight schools were constructed between 1944 and 1983.