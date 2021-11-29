Ed Wood Elected to City Council Position 4 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Pierce County Elections has certified the results of the Nov. 2 ballot and confirmed that Ed Wood has been elected to Position 4 on the University Place City Council. He will be officially sworn in on Nov. 29 during a special Council meeting that is being held due to technical difficulties that occurred during its last meeting on Nov. 15. Wood will assume his duties that evening, replacing Council Member Howard Lee who was appointed to fill the position vacancy left by the illness and passing of Ken Grassi.

Per the final vote tallies, Wood garnered 65.30 percent of the vote with a total of 4,951 votes. His opponent, Joey Jones received 2,595 votes, or 34.23 percent of those voting. There were 36 write-in votes.

“I am humbled by the trust expressed by the people of University Place in electing me to Coun-cil,” Wood said. “I will honor that trust by helping build a stronger community while acting as a faithful steward of our resources. Together we can continue to grow our city into the future.”

Incumbent candidates Javier Figueroa (Position 1), Steve Worthington (Position 3) and Denise McCluskey (Position 5) ran unopposed and will be sworn in for their next terms at the City Council’s first meeting of 2022 on Monday, Jan. 3.