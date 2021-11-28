Holiday Events in U.P. – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Be sure to check out U.P.’s YouTube channel on Wednesday, Dec. 1 for a virtual lighting of the City’s Christmas Tree in Market Square.

To ensure the public’s safety, City leaders decided to hold the annual tree lighting virtually again this year. And although it may be another year before we can celebrate this annual tradition together again in person, this video reminds us of all that we have to be grateful for in U.P. this holiday season.

The public can see the tree in person when visiting Market Square. And everyone is encouraged to join in this year’s Holiday CheerUP reverse parade festivities on Dec. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Enjoy holiday music and festive characters as you meander through the Village at Chambers Bay in the safety of your own vehicle. Drop off a gift for the Toys for Tots campaign and enjoy holiday treats and goodies from Village at Chambers Bay businesses. Watch for more details in the Dec. 3 issue of Headlines or visit the Holiday CheerUP event on Facebook.

