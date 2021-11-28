Clover Park High School to Select New Mascot – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Clover Park High School is in the process of changing its school mascot to align with recent legislation prohibiting the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols and imagery in public school names, mascots, logos or team names. In early December, Clover Park High School families and alumni, as well as the community, will have an opportunity to share their input on the top mascot names the school is considering through an online survey.

“This change provides us with an important opportunity for our school to create a new mascot that positively reflects our CPHS values, creed and culture,” Clover Park High School Principal Tim Stults said. “We have developed a process to complete this work with the input of our students, staff, families, alumni and community.”

The school will review input received from students, staff, families, alumni and community before making a final mascot selection in mid-December. While their mascot may change, the school culture and community will not.

“I am incredibly proud of the school culture and community we have built here at Clover Park High School over the years. Staff work hard each day to ensure all students feel welcomed, valued and respected as we prepare them for success in college, career and life after high school,” Stults said. “Ultimately, we are in the business of helping students build phenomenal futures and that work will not stop. Our new mascot name and image will provide us with the opportunity to build upon these values and create an environment that we can all be proud of.”

The school will immediately begin using its new mascot name while it replaces imagery, equipment, uniforms, signage and materials this school year.