Show Your Sparkle – Enter the Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest – The Suburban Times

Show Your Sparkle – Enter the Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Show your SPARKLE this holiday season! The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce encourages the business community to let the community know you’re open and ready to serve. After all … there’s no place like home for the holidays.

HOW TO COMPETE:

Step 1: Use lights and decorations in your storefront window. Make sure it’s visible to the public. Display with Lakewood’s “official” blue holiday lights and score higher points with the judges. The more lights, the better!

Step 2: Submit up to 3 photos of your business display to Linda Smith at storefront@lakewood-wa.com. Make sure to include your contact name, business name, phone number, email and social media pages (if any).

Submission Deadline: December 6, 2021. Winners will be announced December 13, 2021. Plaques will be delivered to the winners.

