Be Blessing Warm Coat & Blanket Drive – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Association of the US Army at JBLM, collecting warm coats, blankets, sleeping bags, tarps and other items for local non-profit agencies who serve the homeless community in Lakewood and Pierce County.

The number of our homeless on the streets, or sleeping in their cars at night, is staggering and continues to grow.

What’s in your closet that you don’t use ~ that could make someone’s life a little warmer?

Please bring new or gently used items like: Coats – Blankets – Sleeping Bags – Small Tarps – Hats – Gloves/Mittens – Single-use Hand Warmers – New Socks & New Undergarments.

You can drop off your contributions by December 10 to the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce at 6310 Mount Tacoma Dr SW. We are open:

Mon-Fri – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sat-Sun – 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Please note, the Chamber is closed on November 25 and 26

As we enter the season of gratitude, now is a great time to help spread some cheer!