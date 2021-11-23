Winter Glass Sale: shop local & support artists – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

We are thrilled to welcome you back to the Hilltop Heritage Hot Shop for our first in person sale in almost two years!

Find festive favorites such as handcrafted glass ornaments and snowpeople, as well as incredible and thoughtful gifts for everyone on your list. All proceeds support Hilltop Artists programs and youth.

Shorten your wait time and help keep our community safe: make your shopping appointment online in advance or pick up a timed ticket in person beginning at 9 AM on December 4th!

Find directions to Hilltop Artists here. And learn more here.