 KOMO: Eric’s Heroes: The anonymous graves of Western State Hospital – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

KOMO: Eric’s Heroes: The anonymous graves of Western State Hospital

· Leave a Comment ·

KOMO News’ Eric Johnson tells a wonderful story of the cemetery at Fort Steilacoom Park that is home to former patients at Western State Hospital and volunteers – Grave Concerns – that has been tirelessly marking, and honoring all those buried there.

“LAKEWOOD, Wash. – If we could go back in time and start over, we could be better. We would understand things we didn’t understand then. We would be more compassionate. More decent than we were then. If we could go back in time and start over.” Read and watch the full story at the KOMO News website.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *