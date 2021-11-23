Clover Park School District Offers Hiring Bonuses for Hard-to-Fill Positions – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash — Clover Park School District is offering hiring bonuses of up to $3,500 to fill important positions inside and outside the classroom.

CPSD has a shortage of important positions in our schools made worse by the pandemic, and we are looking to our community for support. Positions are Monday through Friday during the school day and have competitive pay and benefits.

Hiring bonuses are available for the following positions and amounts:

LPNs $3,500 Bus Drivers $3,500 Bus Mechanics (driving buses) $500 Paraeducators $500 Student Nutrition $500

New hires will receive half of the bonus up front and the other half in June 2022 if they are still employed with the school district.

Apply online at bit.ly/3nUstbl.

If you can’t work every day, substitute positions are available for teachers, paraeducators, bus drivers, student nutrition and more.

Please consider working in our schools and helping our students achieve their best. You can make a difference!