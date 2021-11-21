Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Nov. 22 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting/workshop on Monday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. It will be live-streamed on Zoom.
Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.
Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website. For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.
Comments
Rebecca says
So, you can only attend via zoom? What is their reason for not allowing parents in the audience in person? I find this very odd, especially when one of the things they are discussing is a report from the public comment subcommittee (Carole & Alyssa). This board continually attempts to shut parents out, and this is another example. I’d really like to know the reason they are giving for not allowing the public to be physically present (and don’t say Covid because that’s nonsense).
Mrs. Gutierrez says
Parents and people of this community have made it very clear that we feel unheard. The board then created a subcommittee to ‘address’ the issues. Their FIRST action was to LIMIT PUBLIC COMMENT TIME. Now we are not even allowed to attend in person.
We have leaders who hear us, loud and clear, who have made it clear that they do not care.