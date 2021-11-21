Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Nov. 22 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting/workshop on Monday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m. It will be live-streamed on Zoom.

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting webinar link. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

Detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website. For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.