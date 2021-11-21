Black Well-being Survey – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Urban League announcement.

We are excited to announce an important opportunity to inform the future of Black well-being. The Black Future Co-op Fund is working on a report titled, “Black Well-being: Moving Toward Solutions Together,” in partnership with Byrd Barr Place, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, and the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs. The report is intended to:

Support collective organizing among Black communities across the state.

Direct resources to invest strategically in Black prosperity, health, and well-being.

Inform policy change to fix structural injustices and advance equitable opportunities for Black Washingtonians.

From now until November 24, we are asking all Black Washingtonians to include their perspectives and shape the report. The survey (click here to participate) is translated in Amharic, Arabic, Dari, French, Garifuna, Haitian Creole, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, and Tigrinya.

As a thank you for sharing your time and perspective, you can opt into a raffle drawing. Each winner will receive a $100 gift card towards a Black-owned business of their choice in Washington!

Thank you for participating in shaping our collective future by taking and promoting this survey. Your perspectives are critical in our work to advance Black wealth, health, and well-being for generations.