Tacoma Refugee Choir Presents “Let There Be Peace On Earth” Christmas Concert – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Diane Tilstra.

Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Refugee Choir is excited to announce that we will be hosting a concert entitled “Let There Be Peace On Earth” at Anchor Church on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 3:00pm to celebrate together this holiday season.

The concert includes solos by Tacoma Refugee Choir director Erin Guinup and members of the choir, as well as performances by the Tacoma Refugee Choir. Songs include “Silent Night” sung in 9 languages including Farsi, Hebrew, and Khmer,” Carol of the Bells” sung in Ukrainian, and TRC original “Moon Song” which was inspired by observations of boys in detention and reminds us that we are all connected to one another. The choir will also sing “This is My Wish” featuring the refrain “Let there be peace on Earth”, which was last performed at TRC’s TEDx talk in 2017.

All proceeds from this concert will benefit TRC’s operations, programming and keeping participation free for all our members. Tickets range from $0-100 and reserved tickets are required to attend in-person. A free livestream will also be available.. Tickets can be reserved at www.refugeechoir.org.

Proof of Vaccination against Covid-19 or Negative Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours prior to the event are required in order to attend this event in person. Audience members will be required to wear a mask while attending this concert and seating is limited.

TRC’s mission is creating spaces for authentic expression, interconnection and healing through song and music. TRC began as a pilot project in August 2016 with a group of 22 refugees and community members. The program was well received and quickly grew to create a welcoming and affirmative learning experience for over 700 participants from 57 nations along with diverse members from the U.S. coming together to extend love, hope and belonging.

For more information, visit TRC’s website at www.refugeechoir.org, email

info@refugeechoir.org, or call/text (510) 905-7464.