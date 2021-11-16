Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed November 15 – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

On Nov. 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for Oct. 21-Nov. 3 is 379.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 9.1 per 100,000.

Today, we confirmed 205 COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths:

A woman in her 70s from South Hill.

A man in his 70s from Bonney Lake.

A man in his 50s from South Hill.

A woman in her 50s from East Pierce County.

A man in his 20s from South Hill.

On Saturday we confirmed 251 cases. On Sunday we confirmed 112 cases.

Our totals are 94,420 cases (PCR = 84,016 antigen = 10,404) and 890 deaths.

