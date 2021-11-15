 United for University Place meeting Wednesday – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

United for University Place meeting Wednesday

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:30 to 1:00 pm United for University Place will have our next general meeting at University Place Presbyterian Church. We will begin to discuss our community service assets with presentations from University Place School District, Families Unlimited Network and Community Connections Place.

There will be time for follow up questions after their presentations as well. If we have time we will also hear from others who provide services as well.

Reader Interactions

Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *