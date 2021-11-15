United for University Place meeting Wednesday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:30 to 1:00 pm United for University Place will have our next general meeting at University Place Presbyterian Church. We will begin to discuss our community service assets with presentations from University Place School District, Families Unlimited Network and Community Connections Place.

There will be time for follow up questions after their presentations as well. If we have time we will also hear from others who provide services as well.