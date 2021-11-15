Leaders Throughout Northwest Washington Praise Passage of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer press release.

Tacoma, WA – On Nov. 12, leaders from across Washington’s sixth congressional district voiced their strong support for Congress passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Jobs and Investment Act -the largest long-term investment in America’s infrastructure and competitiveness in nearly a century. The bill, which U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support on November 5, includes $550 billion in new federal funding for infrastructure in communities across the country. It is expected to be signed into law by President Biden next week.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

Makes the largest federal investment in public transit ever.

Repairs and rebuilds road and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

Makes the largest investment in clean drinking water and waste water infrastructure in American history, delivering clean water to millions of families.

Ensures every American has access to reliable high-speed internet.

Helps tackle the climate crisis by making the largest investment in clean energy transmission and EV infrastructure in history; electrifying thousands of school and transit buses across the country; and creating a new Grid Deployment Authority to build a resilient, clean, 21 st century electric grid.

century electric grid. Invests in Puget Sound and salmon recovery.

Rep. Kilmer’s statement on the bill’s passage can be found HERE and an analysis from the White House about the bill’s expected impact on Washington can be found HERE.

Leaders throughout Northwest Washington voiced their support for the legislation:

“For our neighbors getting to work, dropping kids off at school, visiting the doctor, receiving an education online – infrastructure investments are a lifeline that keep us connected and boost our economy. I’m proud of our colleagues at the federal level for their tireless work – across the aisle, across the country – to deliver on a bipartisan infrastructure package that brings billions to our state for everything from bridge repairs to salmon recovery, high-speed internet to public transit. I look forward to continuing to advocate alongside federal partners for the connectivity, support, and restoration our region deserves.” – State Senator Emily Randall

“In Pierce County, we are committed to overcoming the disparity in broadband connectivity across our region. In today’s economy, high-speed broadband is as critical as water, sewer, and electricity. It’s also critical for education and job stability for our families and living-wage earners — something the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted. We are encouraged to see broadband addressed as a critical infrastructure need in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and look forward to working with Rep. Kilmer to improve broadband connections in Pierce County.” – Pierce County Council Chair Derek Young

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act speaks directly to several of Clallam County’s most vital infrastructure needs including broadband and wastewater expansion to facilitate economic development and an ambitious culvert replacement program that will create local jobs and improve fish habitat at the same time. I appreciate Representative Kilmer’s focus on the types of infrastructure that are most impactful in rural Clallam County.” – Mark Ozias, Clallam County Commissioner, District 1.

“Jefferson County is thrilled that Congress passed the Infrastructure Bill. Like so many rural counties, we have dated bridges, telecommunications, wastewater and public facilities. And our small population cannot cover the high costs of maintaining these alone. The federal government has, historically, helped communities like ours build the systems needed for businesses and residents to thrive. Here at the County, we will be working in coming weeks to understand the funding options included in the Bill and to prioritize our needs. We look forward to working with our federal partners to advance a number of much-needed infrastructure projects.” – Kate Dean, Jefferson County Commissioner, District 1

“I would like to thank Congressman Kilmer and the entire Congressional Delegation for their efforts to pass this historic infrastructure deal. This package will help Tacoma address critical needs that will keep our city moving. It will also help us do the important work of expanding equitable access to public transit, making our community safer, and tackling climate change. We could not do this important work without our partners in the federal government.” – City of Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards

“The City of Bremerton applauds Congress for passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This bill is a major investment for communities to be able to improve infrastructure from roads to bridges to water infrastructure and is a significant step towards climate resiliency and broadband expansion. We appreciate the support of Congressman Kilmer on this critical infrastructure package and look forward to seeing these investments put to work in Bremerton and our region.” – City of Bremerton Mayor Greg Wheeler

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has the potential to make a significant difference in Port Angeles and all of Clallam County. The need for improved access to broadband has been a topic for years. The importance was highlighted as schools, businesses, and governments shifted to online platforms and organizations struggled to meet individual needs for access. Investment in broadband as well as multimodal transportation and clean water helps build more equitable communities across the country. As chair of the City of Port Angeles Utility Advisory Committee and Mayor of Port Angeles, I am grateful that Rep. Kilmer voted to pass this bipartisan legislation and look forward to its positive impacts in our community.” – City of Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter

“The passage of the Biden infrastructure bill is the most significant investment by the federal government in our communities in my lifetime. Our unmet needs both in improving existing infrastructure and expansion for the future effects every aspect of our city; housing, roads, broadband. Our small city cannot manage this alone. I’m grateful and excited for the opportunities to come.” – City of Port Townsend Mayor Michelle Sandoval

“The need to connect rural Washington to reliable broadband was never more apparent than during the pandemic. While metropolitan areas made the easier transition to remote work and learning, many of our neighbors did not have that opportunity. Connecting all our communities can only create better relationships and collaborations. In addition, the Olympic Peninsula loop is without question the most scenic and beautiful drive in Washington. With more residents and visitors look to experience it for themselves, the need to make it accessible with EV charging stations along the route is vital. This bill provides that opportunity.” – City of Cosmopolis Mayor Kyle Pauley

“The package will provide the funding needed to make crucial infrastructure investments that increase supply chain efficiency, support an increase in family wage jobs throughout the region, and support emissions reductions throughout the freight sector. We also view these investments as a critical tool in implementing the Northwest Ports Clean Air Strategy’s vision of achieving zero emissions from seaport-related activities by 2050.” – Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair and Port of Tacoma Commissioner President Dick Marzano

“The Port of Bremerton Commissioners unanimously support the passing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This is a significant investment for the State, for Kitsap County, and for the Port. Infrastructure investment is critical to the expansion of business in our community, which supports the Ports primary mission of job creation and the continued job growth we are seeing in the industrial park. The Port Commissioners appreciate the work of Congressman Kilmer and his efforts in the support of this investment and look forward to participating in the infrastructure projects which will lead to increased family wage jobs to Kitsap County.” – Jim Rothlin, CEO, Port of Bremerton

“The North Olympic Peninsula Resource Conservation & Development Council (NODC) is pleased and excited that the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has been enacted. We recently completed a new five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the North Olympic Peninsula region and the infrastructure bill will help to fund many of the top priorities in the Strategy: rural broadband development, infrastructure in our Ports to support the maritime economy, public transit and trails, green energy and electric vehicle infrastructure, climate change adaptation – this funding provides tremendous opportunities for our region.” –Karen Affeld, Executive Director, North Olympic Development Council (NODC)

“Pierce Transit is thrilled to see the historic levels of investment for public transportation included in the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. As Pierce Transit moves ahead to realize the vision of a five-line, zero-emission Bus Rapid Transit network serving the South Puget Sound, knowing the agency has the commitment of our federal partners makes this work all the more exciting. We look forward to working closely with Rep. Kilmer to bring transit investment back to Pierce County, while fundamentally improving the way people live, work and move throughout the region.” – Mike Griffus, CEO, Pierce Transit

“The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act significantly increases existing transit related funding opportunities, provides some new opportunities, as well as provides non-transit related funding programs that may benefit transits such as: The All Stations Accessibility Program for local state and local governments, as well as the Safe Streets and Roads for All Program that both could improve access to transit facilities. I feel confident this package shall greatly improve our ability to not only sustain our current services but provide opportunities to better serve the public in our rural community through public transit.” – Kevin E. Gallacci, General Manager, Clallam Transit

“We are deeply appreciative for the work of Representative Kilmer in support of the Infrastructure and Jobs Act passed by Congress. This legislation will increase employment opportunities for the graduates of our programs in several areas including carpentry, welding, automotive, forestry and other related fields. The increase in internet broadband is critical to our rural community to provide access for many of our instructional and student service opportunities. A huge thank you to Representative Kilmer for supporting the needs of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties.” – Ed Brewster, President, Grays Harbor College

“Jefferson County Public Utility District #1 provides electric, water, sewer and broadband services to a rural, forested county surrounded on one side by the Salish Sea and the Olympic National Park on the other. Our customers are spread out far and wide, and rather than growing in numbers or jobs, our population is mainly growing older. We’re the oldest county in the state, with the largest percentage of residents over 65. Our infrastructure isn’t much younger. We’ve got electrical transformers and meters from the 1960s, water pipes made of asbestos, antiquated and aging water treatment facilities and wells filling with saltwater, or suffering from failing pumps. While we invest millions every year in upgrades, repairs and replacements, our list of improvements needs never seems to shrink. The funding in the infrastructure bill passed by Congress not only provides access to capital funding to fix our infrastructure woes, but it also offers opportunities to build for the future with funding for EV charging, rural broadband, and grid modernization. We couldn’t be more grateful for Representative Kilmer and his team for their work on the bill. Rep. Kilmer’s office has been exceptionally responsive and supportive every time our utility has asked for help.” – Will O’Donnell, Communications Director, Jefferson County Public Utility District #1