Gravelly Lake road construction continues – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood news story.

The contractor has commenced work along the section of Gravelly Lake Drive between Veterans Drive and Washington Boulevard. They are moving along with the final segment of water main along Gravelly and will be spending the next two weeks completing the main, testing, tying it in to the existing mains, and connecting services. Crews have also removed the existing roadway and graded for the roundabout. They completed the first curb pour inside the roundabout at Veterans and Gravelly.

Please note that crews are also working in the section of Gravelly between Nyanza and Veterans finishing work there. In addition, PSE will commence the relocation of a few power poles along Gravelly between Pacific Highway and Nyanza. Once those poles are relocated, crews will come in and pour the curb and finish the section between Pacific Highway and Nyanza (estimated in February 2022).