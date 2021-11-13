 Cheers UP Bar & Grill turkey giveaway Nov. 21 – The Suburban Times

Cheers UP Bar & Grill turkey giveaway Nov. 21

City of University Place announcement.

Cheers UP Bar & Grill will hold a special holiday turkey give-away on Sunday, Nov. 21 at its location at 7102 27th St. W. Turkeys will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until all 500 turkeys are gone. There is a limit of one turkey per car/vehicle.

This marks the second year in a row that Cheers UP has donated turkeys at Thanksgiving. “We are grateful to them for stepping up again to help those in need this holiday season,” said Becky Metcalf, Business Outreach Liaison in the City’s Office of Community and Economic Development. “We hope that people will remember their generosity and continue to support this local business that supports our community.”

