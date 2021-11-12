Suspects turn themselves in – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Police Department announcement.

The three outstanding suspects in the stabbing homicide turned themselves in to Detectives on Wednesday night (11-10). The suspects were interviewed by Detectives and released. The Detectives are continuing to interview other subjects and witnesses and the investigation is ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, Detectives will present the case to the Prosecutor for consideration of any applicable charges. The vehicle listed in our release was also located.

We are not identifying the suspects at this time because they have not been charged. We are also not releasing details of what happened until the case is complete.

We no longer need the public’s help in identifying the suspects and the vehicle. If anyone witnessed the incident or believes they have information concerning the case, please contact the Lakewood Police Department.​