Lakewood Police seeks help from witnesses in stabbing – The Suburban Times

On November 6, 2021 at approximately 1:07AM, Lakewood Police received a call of a stabbing at the Oaktree Food and Drink located at 8011 Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest. Upon arrival, Officers located the 31 year old male victim in the parking lot suffering from stab wounds. Medical aid was requested and responding officers administered life saving measures until they responded. Unfortunately, the victim died from his injuries at the scene.









The investigation so far has revealed that the victim was in an altercation with three male suspects at the business. The altercation spilled out into the parking lot, which resulted in the victim being stabbed.

The three male suspects may have been at the Steilacoom Pub prior to arriving at the Oaktree. At least one of the suspects was overheard saying they were in the military. After the stabbing, the three suspects fled the scene in what was described as a “lifted” black Ford truck with blacked out accessories.

One of the suspects was described as a white male, 5’5”, stocky build and approximately 30 years old. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5’7”, medium build and approximately 21 years old. The third suspect was described as a white male, 5’7”, approximately 21 years old, medium build with dark hair and dark eyes. Attached are still photos of the three suspects.

Lakewood Police Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crime to contact the Lakewood Police Department. Tips can be called in to the lead detective at 253-830-5014 or the anonymous tip line at 253-830-5064. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via our website at the link below or through Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers.

new.tipsubmit.com/en/forms/cityoflakewood.us/anonymous

www.tpcrimestoppers.com/leave-tip