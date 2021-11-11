Dr. Terryl Ross to Lead Goodwill’s Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Efforts – The Suburban Times

Goodwill press release.

TACOMA, WA (November 10, 2021) – Terryl Ross has joined Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region as Vice President of Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. As a member of the Executive team reporting to President & CEO, Lori Forte Harnick, Ross is responsible for driving Goodwill’s strategy and plan for becoming an anti-racist organization and advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion for all.

Ross comes to Goodwill with more than 20 years of experience in diversity and multi-cultural work, most recently serving as Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the University of Washington’s College of the Environment. Prior to that he was Director of Diversity for UW Bothell and Director of Community and Diversity at Oregon State University.

“Terryl has deep experience and a committed passion for this work and he will be focused on designing and implementing a plan to integrate anti-racism, equity, diversity, and inclusion policies and practices into all of our operations and services,” said Harnick. “He is an ideal leader for our Goodwill as we continue our journey to become an anti-racist, multi-cultural organization.”



Said Ross, “DEI is a people profession and it is about meeting everyone where they are at and providing the tools to move forward.”

Goodwill’s commitment to becoming an anti-racist organization made this new challenge particularly attractive to Ross. “Anti-racism is a higher threshold than DEI because it involves acknowledging racism exists, while at the same time actively working to dismantle it,” he said. “Racism is not the only “ism” we will address during this journey, but it is the one we are prioritizing at the start of this journey.”

Ross holds a Ph.D. in Educational Communication & Technology from the University of Washington, an MA in Public Relations from Syracuse University, and BA in Government from Eastern Washington University.