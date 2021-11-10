Veterans Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Ron Frederick, Mayor, City of DuPont.

Mayor Ron and Suzette Frederick.

As a veteran myself, I appreciate the fact that we have a holiday set aside to honor our veterans and their service to this nation. You can read about the history of Veteran’s Day here. It started as Armistice Day at the end of the “War to end all wars” (WWI). That term turned out to be a little premature.

During the 1950s, President Eisenhower proclaimed November 11 as Veterans Day, but the formal holiday designation didn’t happen until the 1970s.

We have many veterans in the City of DuPont. These veterans each have their own story of service. They have served both in the USA and in countries all over the world. According to global US military deployment data published in the Conflict Management and Peace Science Journal, as of 2020, the US had around 173,000 troops deployed in 159 countries.

When you are speaking to one of our veterans in DuPont, ask them about their own story of service. You will be amazed. Don’t forget about the spouses of veterans. Their service was often more difficult than that of the veteran. Ask any military spouse about their story. If you are interested, my own story and military biography is published on the city website here.

To all our veterans, thank you for your service to our country.