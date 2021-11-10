 Vet Clinic, Nov ’21 – The Suburban Times

Vet Clinic, Nov ’21

Submitted by Chas. Ames.

Supporting The Troops That Support US; Happy Veterans Day!

Veterans Benefits Guide now available in both print and digital formats

New “Ask VA” portal allows anyone to contact VA securely

Experience live events through Vet Tix with friends and family

VA solicits input on access standards and standards for quality

VA extends presumptive period for Persian Gulf War Veterans

Life has its challenges. As a Veteran you don’t have to solve them alone.

VA, HUD-VASH and nonprofit secure safe housing for older Veterans

#Live Whole Health #95 – Acupressure for getting into the flow

VA, National Support Network teach Veterans how to fight cybercrime

Read all prior Vet Clinic columns here.

