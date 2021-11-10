Vet Clinic, Nov ’21 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Chas. Ames.
Supporting The Troops That Support US; Happy Veterans Day!
Veterans Benefits Guide now available in both print and digital formats
New “Ask VA” portal allows anyone to contact VA securely
Experience live events through Vet Tix with friends and family
VA solicits input on access standards and standards for quality
VA extends presumptive period for Persian Gulf War Veterans
Life has its challenges. As a Veteran you don’t have to solve them alone.
VA, HUD-VASH and nonprofit secure safe housing for older Veterans
#Live Whole Health #95 – Acupressure for getting into the flow
VA, National Support Network teach Veterans how to fight cybercrime
