Supporting The Troops That Support US; Happy Veterans Day! – The Suburban Times

Our trusty American businesses support American active duty and veterans with these specials. Call to be sure the offer is available or possible stipulations. Be prepared to show proof and pay for extras such as taxes (and tip!)

Starbucks: free 12-oz cup of coffee to active duty and veterans, and military spouses.

Little Caesars: free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo to active duty and veterans from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The combo features four slices of their Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Red Lobster: Offering a free appetizer or dessert to active duty and veterans. The offerings include seven appetizer selections ranging from lobster and langostino pizza to mozzarella cheesesticks, or four dessert selections ranging from vanilla bean cheesecake to key lime pie.

Olive Garden: Free meal from limited menu for active duty and veterans. Includes unlimited soup or salad, plus breadsticks.

Denny’s: All active duty and veterans receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations on November 12, 2020, from 5 am to noon.

Shari’s: free Pie Slice and “Buy One, Get One” offer.

Famous Dave’s: free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich plus side for active duty and veterans. Valid for dine in, to go and online ordering. Not valid for call-in orders.

Sizzler: Active duty and veterans get a free meal and beverage from a limited menu that includes a 6-ounce tri-tip steak through 4 p.m. Dine-in only.

Applebee’s: active duty and veterans receive a free meal from a limited menu. Dine-in only.

IHOP: free stack of red, white and blue pancakes or a free breakfast combo from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 10

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: veterans and active duty service members receive a free entry up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings: free order of 10 boneless wings and fries. Dine-in or takeout.

Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers: free breakfast combo and a free Pilot coffee of any size, at participating locations, from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15. The offer will be available through the Pilot Flying J app.

Office Depot & OfficeMax: Save 25% on your qualifying in-store purchase on regular and sale-priced items at Office Depot & OfficeMax stores from November 11-13

Bed Bath and Beyond: active duty, veterans and military spouses receive 25% off your entire in-store shopping cart.

Great Clips: active duty and veterans receive either a free haircut Nov11 or get a free haircut card to use at a later date.

Sport Clips: free haircuts to active duty and veterans.

Brown Bear Car Wash: Free Beary Clean car wash for active duty and veterans from 8:00am – 6:00pm

Classy Chassis: Veterans, retired and active military personnel, as well as their family members, may receive a complimentary car wash.

Enterprise Car Sales: thanking members of the U.S. military, veterans and their families with a special offer. Receive $300 off upon used vehicle purchase from Enterprise Car Sales from November 1 – 30.

Everyday Discounts

$500 off Chrysler, Hyundai, Suzuki, Nissan (can be combined…), Toyota- $500 off + $500 for first-time buyers

50% off one pizza- Papa Murphy’s

25% Jiffy Lube, Carhartt clothing

20% Foot Locker

15% Cinnabon, Sprint, La Quinta, Red Roof Inn

10% Amtrak, Home Depot, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Best Buy, Bass Pro Shops, Sports Authority, Motel 6, Michaels, Payless Shoes, Zales Jewelry, Outback, Denny’s, Famous Dave’s, IHOP, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Popeye’s, Orkin…