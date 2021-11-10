Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Issues Forum Nov. 17 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Derek Faust, PhD, Clover Park Technical College.

Photo by Cindy Haverkamp

Mark your calendars and register for the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s 5th annual Watershed Issues Forum on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 3:30 to 6:00pm. This event is FREE and being held virtually via Zoom. The forum will feature eight guest speakers on topics related to groundwater within the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. Waterbodies (streams, lakes, and wetlands) in our watershed have significant interactions with groundwater, which is important because these waterbodies are not glacier-fed like other rivers in Pierce County. Guest speakers are from the University of Washington, United States Geological Survey (USGS), Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Lakewood Water District, Pierce County, and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

What: CCWC’s Watershed Issues Forum on Groundwater

Date: Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Time: 3:30-6:00pm

Where: Zoom Webinar

RSVP to register by November 15th for access to the free Watershed Issues Forum here: app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9cbee91215974580bb891e90b03cf492

The mission of the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council is to promote the protection and enhancement of the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. If you live in Tacoma, Lakewood, Fircrest, University Place, Steilacoom, DuPont, Ruston, or portions of unincorporated Pierce County, you live and recreate within this watershed. Any interested citizens (even if you do not live within the watershed) are welcome to attend our meetings! The Council meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 3:30 to 5:30pm. You can find more information and register for our email distribution list at www.piercecountywa.gov/ccwc.