Free Car Washes for Veterans, Military Personnel at Classy Chassis on Veterans Day – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Classy Chassis.

Classy Chassis is offering their annual FREE car washes on Veterans Day, November 11th, to veterans and all military personnel (active and retired) and their family! The complimentary car wash can be redeemed from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm at any of the five automatic tunnel sites located in Pierce County: Lakewood, Puyallup (Canyon Rd and Downtown), Tacoma/Fircrest and Gig Harbor. The cashiers will ask for military ID, but veterans need to only verbally confirm their status to receive their free car wash.

Besides the free car washes on Veterans Day, Classy Chassis also offers extra military discounts for the entire month of November on auto detailing, oil changes and engine flushes, and even coffee beverages! The business always offers military discounts, but started “Military Appreciation Month” in November of 2004 as an additional way to say “thank you” to those who serve. Classy Chassis believes it’s imperative to honor those who serve our country, and hopes this program has helped emphasize the importance of supporting veterans.

For more information about all the specific discounts and participating locations, visit their website at ClassyChassis.com/military.

As a local, family-owned business that opened its first location in 1995 in Lakewood, Classy Chassis has now grown into Pierce County’s #1 Professional Car Wash Company! 10 car washes (including five full-service or exterior automatic tunnels, plus 24-hour self-serves and automatic touch-free washes), two Havoline Xpress Lube Oil Centers, two professional detailing and three Classic Coffee Drive-Thru & Cafes are all open under the Classy Chassis family of businesses and support over 80 team members. Visit ClassyChassis.com for more information.