2022 Steilacoom Calendar is Available – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

The new edition of the annual Steilacoom Calendar features photos of the Steilacoom area submitted by members of the community. They capture the landmarks and sights that are familiar to all of us who travel through Steilacoom but often at a particular moment in time when the lighting or details are particularly noteworthy and perspective is altered. They make great gifts for mailing to friends and family not lucky enough to live in this area. The proceeds benefit the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association.

This year’s cover is by Donna Herting. Forty-two other photographers contribute to the calendar as well. Several Steilacoom businesses are appreciated sponsors of the calendar. They are: SeaSpa, Custom Hardware Floors Inc., Norse & Sea, Blu Room Creative, Topside Bar & Grill, The Bair Bistro, Coffee Cabin, Quality Dentistry, Steilacoom Pub & Grill, Daniel Gibbon of Edward Jones, Delish Bakery, Brenda Kelley of ReMax.

Calendars are available weekends from 10-4 on Saturdays and 12-4 on Sundays at the Steilacoom Museum Holiday Store at 1801 Rainier Street until December 11. They can also currently be purchased at Topsides’s Coffee Cabin, and online at www.steilacoomhistorical.org Prices are $12 each or 5 for $50. Online purchases offer free delivery in the local area, or mailing can be arranged. Online customers will be contacted for method of pick up or delivery.

A new photo contest for the 2023 Calendar will begin in January. Watch for more details to be available then. Call the Steilacoom Museum at 253-584-4133 with any questions.