Strickland Votes for Bipartisan Infrastructure Package to Create Jobs, Support Workers & Families – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland press release.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10), Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released the following statement after the House of Representatives passed the Senate amendment to H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“I will always vote for tangible benefits and good-paying jobs for the people of the South Sound, ” said Strickland. “These transformational and long overdue investments will address climate change and encourage transit-oriented development, with funding for broadband, clean water, mass transit, repairing crumbling roads and bridges, and more. I now look forward to helping people meet their basic needs with the Build Back Better Act, and empowering millions of women and families by investing in caregiving, affordable housing and healthcare. It’s how we power an inclusive economy that works for all of us.”

This bipartisan legislation includes $550 billion in new federal investment in our nation’s infrastructure, and a 5-year reauthorization of the Surface Transportation programs which were set to expire on October 31, 2021. The infrastructure funded by this bill includes roads, bridges, transit, passenger and freight rail, electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses, reconnecting communities harmed by previous highway projects, airports, ports, clean drinking water, including to replace lead service lines and PFAS, wastewater, energy, environmental remediation, and high-speed internet. In addition to promoting economic growth, this package is a critical step to combat climate change, increase resilience, and advance environmental justice.

Specifically, this legislation will make investments across Washington state to address:



Healthy, sustainable mass transit options. Washington would expect to receive $1.79 billion over five years to improve public transportation options across the state.

8.5% of Washingtonians live in areas where, under the FCC's benchmark, there is no broadband infrastructure. Washington will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 241,000 Washingtonians who currently lack it. 1,409,000 or 19% of people in Washington will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.

The impacts of climate change, cyber attacks, and extreme weather events. Washington will expect to receive $39 million over five years to protect against wildfires and $18 million to protect against cyberattacks. Washingtonians will also benefit from the bill's historic $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization to reduce energy costs for families.

Clean drinking water and eliminate the nation's lead service lines and pipes. Washington will expect to receive $882 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure that clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

Improve our nation's airports. Airports in Washington would receive approximately $385 million for infrastructure development for airports over five years.

EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options. Washington would expect to receive $71 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state. Washington will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

Fixing crumbling roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians.In Washington there are 416 bridges and over 5,469 miles of highway in poor condition. Washington would expect to receive $4.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs over five years. Washington can also compete for the $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program for economically significant bridges and nearly $16 billion of national funding in the bill dedicated for major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.

Click here for a Fact Sheet from the White House on the impact on Washington State, and here for a Fact Sheet on the impact nationwide.