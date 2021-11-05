 History of Military Women Uniforms – The Suburban Times

History of Military Women Uniforms

Lakewood Republican Women invite you to join them to Review a Parade of Military Women Uniforms with Alice Miller.

The event will be held at the Tacoma Country & Golf Club (13204 Country Club Dr SW, Lakewood). A Social hour will start at 11 a.m. Welcome & Brunch 12:00 p.m. Program 12:30 p.m.

Cost is $30 per person

(send check LRW, PO Box 39462, Lakewood 98496 or square.link/u/En2Hnl0A includes Square convenience fee)

RSVP by November 9 by calling or emailing Karen O’Neill at 253.565.6029 or jk.oneill@comcast.net

