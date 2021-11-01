 CPSD Promising Future: Gideon Dycus – The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Gideon Dycus

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Dower Elementary School fifth grader Gideon Dycus.

His favorite subject is science because it allows him to collaborate with his friends and classmates. “I like doing experiments and getting to make stuff with others,” he said.

Gideon enjoys drawing in his spare time. He started drawing last year and is getting better every day. He mostly likes to draw cars and people.

Unsure of what he wants to do for his career, Gideon wants to keep his mind open to the different career possibilities he may learn about as he moves through school. He is mostly focused on preparing for middle school next year.

