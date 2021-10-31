Woodards, Ushka statement on Arrest of Suspect in Multiple Homicides – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma press release.

TACOMA, Wash. — On October 21, we grieved the tragic loss of four lives in the Eastside community. On Oct. 29, Tacoma Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics team, took a suspect into custody without incident. While an arrest has been made, we encourage everyone to be patient as we learn more about the facts of this case. We commend the work that the Tacoma Police Department has done today, and in years past, to ensure cases like this one are successfully resolved. We also want to acknowledge our community for the empathy and kindness they displayed over the past week. Although this has been a tremendously difficult time for our city, it reaffirms for us that we are a compassionate Tacoma.